TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) closed the day trading at 93.34 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $94.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 225237 shares were traded. SNX reached its highest trading level at $96.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 226.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $119.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 8,000 shares for $93.58 per share. The transaction valued at 748,658 led to the insider holds 151,153 shares of the business.

HUME RICHARD T sold 17,900 shares of SNX for $1,901,498 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 117,747 shares after completing the transaction at $106.23 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, HUME RICHARD T, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $105.08 each. As a result, the insider received 220,668 and left with 135,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $129.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNX traded about 298.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNX traded about 224.29k shares per day. A total of 95.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.75M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

SNX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2454:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.55. EPS for the following year is $12.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $13.15 and $12.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.61B, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.7B and the low estimate is $63.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.