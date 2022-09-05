The name Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) closed at 1.56 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 95334 shares were traded. AUST reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Austin Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.90 and its Current Ratio is at 45.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUST has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8691.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUST has traded an average of 327.71K shares per day and 103.5k over the past ten days. A total of 11.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.61M. Insiders hold about 50.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 23.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.16.