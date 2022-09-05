The name CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at 5.93, down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85380 shares were traded. CURO reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CURO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares for $14.79 per share. The transaction valued at 221,826 led to the insider holds 773,565 shares of the business.

Faulkner Chadwick Heath sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO for $18,100,000 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 2,137,386 shares after completing the transaction at $18.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, McKnight Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,570 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 43,697 and left with 5,763,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURO has reached a high of $20.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CURO traded 144.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 68.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.29M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CURO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 809.97k with a Short Ratio of 9.05, compared to 872.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.17, CURO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $994.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.84M, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.