The name Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) closed at 24.23 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $24.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168748 shares were traded. HAFC reached its highest trading level at $24.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when Yang Michael bought 66 shares for $26.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,748 led to the insider holds 22 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hanmi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAFC has reached a high of $28.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAFC has traded an average of 125.61K shares per day and 101.66k over the past ten days. A total of 30.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HAFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 692.65k with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 730.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HAFC is 1.00, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for HAFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.55M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.6M and the low estimate is $276.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.