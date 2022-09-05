The name HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.40, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 90274 shares were traded. HOOK reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOOK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On November 03, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Matushansky Igor sold 14,949 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 37,223 led to the insider holds 80,178 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $7.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8786.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOOK traded 364.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 142.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.39M. Insiders hold about 8.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 3.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.39 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.32 and $-2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.63. EPS for the following year is $-1.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-1.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $2.73M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.38M, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.45M, down -27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.49M and the low estimate is $6.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.