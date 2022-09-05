The name Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) should be kept on your radar

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56535 shares were traded. MRCC reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monroe Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $11.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when ALLISON THOMAS J. bought 2,799 shares for $8.86 per share. The transaction valued at 24,799 led to the insider holds 32,380 shares of the business.

ALLISON THOMAS J. bought 1,701 shares of MRCC for $15,581 on Jun 28. The Director now owns 29,581 shares after completing the transaction at $9.16 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, ALLISON THOMAS J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $8.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,385 and bolstered with 27,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monroe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRCC has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRCC has traded an average of 54.25K shares per day and 42.41k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 3.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 86.13k with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 91.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRCC is 1.00, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.4M to a low estimate of $12.55M. As of the current estimate, Monroe Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.36M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.83M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.31M and the low estimate is $50.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.