The name OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) closed at 81.21 down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $82.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96572 shares were traded. OSIS reached its highest trading level at $83.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OSI Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On December 10, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $110.

On November 13, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $103.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on November 13, 2020, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when CHOPRA DEEPAK sold 100 shares for $85.07 per share. The transaction valued at 8,507 led to the insider holds 570,855 shares of the business.

CHOPRA DEEPAK sold 11,904 shares of OSIS for $1,012,792 on Aug 29. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 570,955 shares after completing the transaction at $85.08 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Maginnis Malcolm Peter, who serves as the PRES., RAPISCAN SYSTEMS of the company, sold 1,629 shares for $87.81 each. As a result, the insider received 143,042 and left with 12,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OSI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSIS has reached a high of $103.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSIS has traded an average of 96.01K shares per day and 111.6k over the past ten days. A total of 17.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.89M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OSIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 707.18k with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 764.02k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $6.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.49 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $336.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $347.9M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, OSI Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332.2M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.