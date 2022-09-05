The name Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 15.79, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94480 shares were traded. RELL reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Belin Jacques sold 10,000 shares for $16.66 per share. The transaction valued at 166,600 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ruppert Jens Frank sold 24,946 shares of RELL for $399,136 on Aug 01. The EVP Canvys now owns 37,500 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Ruppert Jens Frank, who serves as the EVP Canvys of the company, sold 2,054 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,864 and left with 37,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $18.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELL traded 184.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 106.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.84M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 125.99k with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 165.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, RELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $62.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.4M to a low estimate of $62.4M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $53.7M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.6M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $255.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.5M and the low estimate is $287.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.