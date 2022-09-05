The name Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) closed at 132.91 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $134.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 175547 shares were traded. TTEK reached its highest trading level at $136.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tetra Tech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $145.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares for $28.76 per share. The transaction valued at 431,378 led to the insider holds 159,029 shares of the business.

LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold 16,800 shares of TTEK for $2,412,846 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 70,496 shares after completing the transaction at $143.62 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Volpi Kirsten M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $144.66 each. As a result, the insider received 173,594 and left with 11,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tetra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTEK has reached a high of $192.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTEK has traded an average of 405.60K shares per day and 193.22k over the past ten days. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TTEK is 0.92, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 12.90% for TTEK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2001 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.