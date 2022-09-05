There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) can be one of them

The closing price of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) was 19.40 for the day, down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $19.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 171332 shares were traded. ARGO reached its highest trading level at $20.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGO has reached a high of $61.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.70.

Shares Statistics:

ARGO traded an average of 238.11K shares per day over the past three months and 282.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.02M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 399.71k with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 379.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, ARGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $519M to a low estimate of $502.2M. As of the current estimate, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $470.3M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.97M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $524M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.