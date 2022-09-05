There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BRP Inc. (DOOO) can be one of them

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) closed the day trading at 68.12 up 1.72% from the previous closing price of $66.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54791 shares were traded. DOOO reached its highest trading level at $69.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOOO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BRP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOOO has reached a high of $102.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOOO traded about 75.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOOO traded about 53.13k shares per day. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.11M. Insiders hold about 2.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DOOO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 24.09, compared to 1.75M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

DOOO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.46, up from 0.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.98 and $8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.78. EPS for the following year is $9.46, with 13 analysts recommending between $10.02 and $8.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.