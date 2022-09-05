There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) can be one of them

The closing price of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) was 11.36 for the day, down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $11.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78602 shares were traded. CPSS reached its highest trading level at $11.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on April 27, 2016, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $5 from $5.50 previously.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 25, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when TERRY CHRIS sold 8,591 shares for $13.96 per share. The transaction valued at 119,930 led to the insider holds 106,308 shares of the business.

Harton John Patrick sold 3,082 shares of CPSS for $44,011 on Aug 16. The Sr. Vice President now owns 202,138 shares after completing the transaction at $14.28 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEME, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,312 shares for $10.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,257 and bolstered with 5,127,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consumer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPSS has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.32.

Shares Statistics:

CPSS traded an average of 134.87K shares per day over the past three months and 53.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.67M. Insiders hold about 28.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 963.72k with a Short Ratio of 7.85, compared to 567.95k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.39M to a low estimate of $60.39M. As of the current estimate, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.43M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.16M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.8M and the low estimate is $276.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.