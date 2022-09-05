There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) can be one of them

The closing price of MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) was 2.74 for the day, up 1.86% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 95517 shares were traded. MKTW reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MKTW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Stansberry Frank Porter bought 7,617 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 20,328 led to the insider holds 1,139,000 shares of the business.

Stansberry Frank Porter bought 45,524 shares of MKTW for $120,639 on Jul 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,131,383 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Stansberry Frank Porter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 660,725 shares for $2.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,761,825 and bolstered with 1,085,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTW has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2191, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5283.

Shares Statistics:

MKTW traded an average of 183.44K shares per day over the past three months and 101.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.72M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 37.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $122.75M. As of the current estimate, MarketWise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.13M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.06M, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of $-7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.58M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $532.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $544.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $549.18M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $601.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $659.5M and the low estimate is $544.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.