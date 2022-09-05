There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) can be one of them

The closing price of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) was 5.03 for the day, up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262004 shares were traded. OPRT reached its highest trading level at $5.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when ALVAREZ AIDA sold 18,181 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 208,354 led to the insider holds 18,874 shares of the business.

Miramontes Louis sold 5,357 shares of OPRT for $73,712 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 13,517 shares after completing the transaction at $13.76 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, who serves as the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 10,400 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider received 286,000 and left with 60,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oportun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRT has reached a high of $27.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

OPRT traded an average of 321.87K shares per day over the past three months and 324.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.02M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 686.33k with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 374.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $946.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $926.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $530.48M, up 74.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.