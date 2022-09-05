There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Reading International Inc. (RDI) can be one of them

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) closed the day trading at 4.03 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64646 shares were traded. RDI reached its highest trading level at $4.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2019, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 22, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26.50 to $23.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when CUBAN MARK sold 802 shares for $25.80 per share. The transaction valued at 20,690 led to the insider holds 206,563 shares of the business.

CUBAN MARK sold 2,901 shares of RDI for $88,073 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 207,365 shares after completing the transaction at $30.36 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, CUBAN MARK, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 306 shares for $33.03 each. As a result, the insider received 10,106 and left with 210,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDI has reached a high of $5.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1348.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDI traded about 30.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDI traded about 22.27k shares per day. A total of 22.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.73M. Insiders hold about 14.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RDI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 103.97k with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 96.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.83 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.06M, up 67.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.55M and the low estimate is $270.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.