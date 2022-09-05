There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) can be one of them

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) closed the day trading at 19.39 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $19.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107592 shares were traded. RGP reached its highest trading level at $19.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on June 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when MURRAY DONALD B sold 60,880 shares for $20.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,222,917 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

MURRAY DONALD B sold 1,526 shares of RGP for $32,028 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 818,060 shares after completing the transaction at $20.99 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, MURRAY DONALD B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 77,594 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,637,902 and left with 313,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resources’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGP has reached a high of $23.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGP traded about 271.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGP traded about 185.98k shares per day. A total of 32.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.70M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 623.09k with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 544.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

RGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for RGP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.02M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.46M and the low estimate is $872.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.