There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) can be one of them

The closing price of Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) was 57.21 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $58.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78144 shares were traded. SLP reached its highest trading level at $59.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.50 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on October 26, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $65 previously.

On October 16, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on October 16, 2020, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 1,879 shares for $60.65 per share. The transaction valued at 113,961 led to the insider holds 4,097,907 shares of the business.

WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 18,121 shares of SLP for $1,114,309 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 4,099,786 shares after completing the transaction at $61.49 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, WOLTOSZ WALTER S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $61.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,223,782 and left with 4,117,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simulations’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLP has reached a high of $67.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.12.

Shares Statistics:

SLP traded an average of 132.68K shares per day over the past three months and 112.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.98M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.57, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, SLP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 41.00% for SLP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.27M to a low estimate of $10.78M. As of the current estimate, Simulations Plus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.84M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.47M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.21M and the low estimate is $61.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.