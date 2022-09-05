There is a good chance Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $12.45 in the most recent trading day, Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) closed at 12.12, down -2.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147914 shares were traded. FOR reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BARTOK DANIEL C bought 1,800 shares for $12.73 per share. The transaction valued at 22,914 led to the insider holds 55,993 shares of the business.

Allen James Douglas bought 1,500 shares of FOR for $18,975 on Aug 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,148 shares after completing the transaction at $12.65 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Allen James Douglas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,800 and bolstered with 16,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Forestar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOR has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 109.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 366.54k with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 346.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $289.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.3M to a low estimate of $280M. As of the current estimate, Forestar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $418.7M, an estimated decrease of -30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.7M, a decrease of -8.20% over than the figure of $-30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.