There is a good chance Formula One Group (FWONA) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $57.88 in the most recent trading day, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) closed at 58.30, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134372 shares were traded. FWONA reached its highest trading level at $59.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWONA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 205.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $72 from $65 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $65.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 182 shares for $28.02 per share. The transaction valued at 5,100 led to the insider holds 40,182 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 800 shares of FWONA for $23,344 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,800 shares after completing the transaction at $29.18 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $28.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,600 and bolstered with 21,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONA has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 150.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 222.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.84M. Insiders hold about 3.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 981.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $698.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $712M to a low estimate of $668M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $483.33M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.06M, an increase of 16.30% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $814.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.