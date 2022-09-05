There is a good chance Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) closed at 9.49 in the last session, down -0.32% from day before closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 188785 shares were traded. HT reached its highest trading level at $9.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11.50 from $13 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when LEVEN MICHAEL A bought 5,000 shares for $20.20 per share. The transaction valued at 101,000 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HT has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HT traded on average about 265.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.27M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.99M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.23M and the low estimate is $323.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.