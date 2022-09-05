There is a good chance MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $117.60 in the most recent trading day, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) closed at 115.66, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76613 shares were traded. MSA reached its highest trading level at $118.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $113.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A sold 885 shares for $131.00 per share. The transaction valued at 115,935 led to the insider holds 2,423 shares of the business.

LAMBERT WILLIAM M sold 53,149 shares of MSA for $6,750,348 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 42,869 shares after completing the transaction at $127.01 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, LAMBERT WILLIAM M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28,767 shares for $126.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,627,936 and left with 42,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSA has reached a high of $167.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 95.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.66M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 668.58k with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 702.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.72, compared to 1.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 162.70% for MSA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.