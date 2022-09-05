There is a good chance Viad Corp (VVI) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $37.60 in the most recent trading day, Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) closed at 37.39, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60824 shares were traded. VVI reached its highest trading level at $38.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On February 11, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $42.

On May 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2021, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Stelmach Jeffrey A. bought 520 shares for $28.87 per share. The transaction valued at 15,013 led to the insider holds 17,068 shares of the business.

MOSTER STEVEN W bought 3,304 shares of VVI for $96,121 on Mar 07. The President & CEO now owns 211,602 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVI has reached a high of $52.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 102.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.03M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 911.49k with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 852.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $248.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.05M to a low estimate of $218M. As of the current estimate, Viad Corp’s year-ago sales were $61.23M, an estimated increase of 305.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.73M, an increase of 44.10% less than the figure of $305.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $909M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.34M, up 91.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.