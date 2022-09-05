There Is Still Room For Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) closed the day trading at 39.67 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $39.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51220 shares were traded. APOG reached its highest trading level at $40.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $47 from $54 previously.

On October 02, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 02, 2018, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when JOHNSON GARY ROBERT sold 2,187 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,480 led to the insider holds 36,600 shares of the business.

Jewell Brent C sold 1,313 shares of APOG for $49,736 on Jul 11. The President, AFS now owns 23,111 shares after completing the transaction at $37.88 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Jewell Brent C, who serves as the President, AFS of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $48.86 each. As a result, the insider received 122,150 and left with 32,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apogee’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APOG has reached a high of $50.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APOG traded about 162.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APOG traded about 66.09k shares per day. A total of 22.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.75M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 760.63k with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 808.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Dividends & Splits

APOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 88.50% for APOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.76 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.