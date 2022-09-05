There Is Still Room For Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) closed the day trading at 21.71 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $22.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65533 shares were traded. CHUY reached its highest trading level at $22.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHUY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 24, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when JOHNSON STARLETTE B sold 3,300 shares for $22.69 per share. The transaction valued at 74,877 led to the insider holds 6,367 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chuy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHUY has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHUY traded about 126.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHUY traded about 102.9k shares per day. A total of 18.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.61M. Shares short for CHUY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 895.72k with a Short Ratio of 6.74, compared to 988.53k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $112.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $110.57M. As of the current estimate, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.16M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.95M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $417.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.47M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.41M and the low estimate is $459.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.