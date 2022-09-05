There Is Still Room For KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) closed the day trading at 15.94 up 2.91% from the previous closing price of $15.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106839 shares were traded. KNOP reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On January 07, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On October 21, 2019, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 21, 2019, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KNOT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNOP has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNOP traded about 154.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNOP traded about 207.16k shares per day. A total of 33.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.34M. Insiders hold about 27.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 259.16k with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 106.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

KNOP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2, with 1 analysts recommending between $2 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $64.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.67M to a low estimate of $64.67M. As of the current estimate, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $70.94M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.13M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.61M and the low estimate is $287.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.