There Is Still Room For Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) was 0.56 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 183341 shares were traded. METX reached its highest trading level at $0.5760 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of METX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METX has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6267.

Shares Statistics:

METX traded an average of 343.57K shares per day over the past three months and 450.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.58M. Insiders hold about 6.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for METX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 719.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 735.43k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.64 and $-2.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.7M and the low estimate is $86.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.