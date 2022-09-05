There Is Still Room For Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed the day trading at 57.11 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $56.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264308 shares were traded. PLL reached its highest trading level at $59.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On May 05, 2021, Clarksons Platou started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Clarksons Platou initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2021, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Brindle Patrick sold 4,491 shares for $66.97 per share. The transaction valued at 300,779 led to the insider holds 37,957 shares of the business.

Phillips Keith D. sold 5,995 shares of PLL for $310,682 on Aug 10. The President and CEO now owns 110,771 shares after completing the transaction at $51.82 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Armstrong Jeffrey T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $38.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,670 and bolstered with 33,969 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLL traded about 516.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLL traded about 447.57k shares per day. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $-1.45.