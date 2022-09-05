There Is Still Room For SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) was 11.30 for the day, down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $11.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 183268 shares were traded. SCPL reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $17.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SciPlay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

SCPL traded an average of 218.08K shares per day over the past three months and 251.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.86M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 260.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 361.79k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.03M to a low estimate of $160.52M. As of the current estimate, SciPlay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $154M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.05M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $663.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.1M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $703.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.