There Is Still Room For WEX Inc. (WEX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) closed the day trading at 152.25 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $153.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 222753 shares were traded. WEX reached its highest trading level at $155.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $233.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Tinto Melanie J sold 766 shares for $165.69 per share. The transaction valued at 126,919 led to the insider holds 6,353 shares of the business.

Kimball Jennifer sold 764 shares of WEX for $129,383 on Aug 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $169.35 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Deshaies Robert Joseph, who serves as the COO, Americas of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $170.16 each. As a result, the insider received 204,192 and left with 8,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $197.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEX traded about 291.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEX traded about 228.28k shares per day. A total of 44.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.42M. Shares short for WEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 845.1k with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.53 and a low estimate of $3.13, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.15, with high estimates of $3.37 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.22 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.76. EPS for the following year is $13.95, with 17 analysts recommending between $15 and $13.08.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $579.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $640.67M to a low estimate of $544M. As of the current estimate, WEX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $475.5M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.36M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $583M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $525.71M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.