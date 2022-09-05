There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Forward Air Corporation (FWRD).

In the latest session, Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) closed at 96.09 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $97.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130468 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Forward Air Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 29, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $122 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when POLIT JAVIER bought 100 shares for $99.11 per share. The transaction valued at 9,912 led to the insider holds 1,777 shares of the business.

Hance Michael L sold 3,379 shares of FWRD for $353,714 on Nov 02. The CLO and Secretary now owns 38,722 shares after completing the transaction at $104.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Forward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWRD has reached a high of $125.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWRD has traded an average of 135.92K shares per day and 165.12k over the past ten days. A total of 26.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.64M. Shares short for FWRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 671.78k with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 718.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FWRD is 0.96, from 0.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 15.00% for FWRD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $491.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $504M to a low estimate of $471M. As of the current estimate, Forward Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $419.62M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $507.65M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $518.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.