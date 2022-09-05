There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: H.B. Fuller Company (FUL).

In the latest session, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed at 63.87 up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $63.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 248900 shares were traded. FUL reached its highest trading level at $65.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H.B. Fuller Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $52 from $70 previously.

On April 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weaver Nathan D. sold 5,326 shares for $66.91 per share. The transaction valued at 356,385 led to the insider holds 3,354 shares of the business.

Weaver Nathan D. sold 5,988 shares of FUL for $376,150 on Jul 25. The VP, Human Resources now owns 3,766 shares after completing the transaction at $62.82 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Rasmussen Trangsrud Teresa J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $58.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,200 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $81.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUL has traded an average of 313.47K shares per day and 194.9k over the past ten days. A total of 53.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.79M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FUL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FUL is 0.76, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.