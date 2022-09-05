There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT).

As of close of business last night, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at 15.29, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $15.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124325 shares were traded. HRT reached its highest trading level at $15.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC bought 467,884 shares for $14.92 per share. The transaction valued at 6,981,063 led to the insider holds 11,918,705 shares of the business.

Carey James D bought 467,884 shares of HRT for $6,981,063 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 18,405,482 shares after completing the transaction at $14.92 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Carey James D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 356,272 shares for $14.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,237,696 and bolstered with 17,937,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRT traded 260.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 189.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 1.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.06M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905.57M and the low estimate is $850.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.