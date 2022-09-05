There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI).

As of close of business last night, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.08, down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208253 shares were traded. KNDI reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNDI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 when Yu Henry sold 4,010 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 15,238 led to the insider holds 115,500 shares of the business.

Yu Henry sold 4,000 shares of KNDI for $16,100 on Nov 24. The Director now owns 119,510 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNDI has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9087.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNDI traded 242.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 176.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.97M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KNDI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.19, compared to 3.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.97M, down -25.60% from the average estimate.