There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Matrix Service Company (MTRX).

In the latest session, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) closed at 5.52 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73650 shares were traded. MTRX reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matrix Service Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2020, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when DURKIN KEVIN A bought 7,800 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 49,635 led to the insider holds 65,458 shares of the business.

HEWITT JOHN R bought 5,000 shares of MTRX for $35,100 on Dec 23. The President & CEO now owns 391,979 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, HEWITT JOHN R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,740 and bolstered with 386,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTRX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTRX has traded an average of 287.41K shares per day and 113.48k over the past ten days. A total of 26.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 336.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.67 and $-1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185M to a low estimate of $178.69M. As of the current estimate, Matrix Service Company’s year-ago sales were $174.9M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.91M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.4M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.4M and the low estimate is $770M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.