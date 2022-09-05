There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Stepan Company (SCL).

In the latest session, Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) closed at 101.97 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $102.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51279 shares were traded. SCL reached its highest trading level at $104.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stepan Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 02, 2020, Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $101.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Keiper Jason Scott bought 500 shares for $112.45 per share. The transaction valued at 56,226 led to the insider holds 4,169 shares of the business.

Behrens Scott R. sold 1,000 shares of SCL for $114,074 on Aug 15. The President & COO now owns 12,100 shares after completing the transaction at $114.07 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, LAWTON GREGORY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,249 shares for $113.00 each. As a result, the insider received 141,137 and left with 15,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stepan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCL has reached a high of $129.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCL has traded an average of 75.41K shares per day and 55.49k over the past ten days. A total of 22.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 305.17k with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 314.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCL is 1.34, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for SCL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.92 and $6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.