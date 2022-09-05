There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) closed the day trading at 85.80 down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $86.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53590 shares were traded. AIN reached its highest trading level at $87.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $105 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Halftermeyer Daniel A sold 5,000 shares for $89.10 per share. The transaction valued at 445,498 led to the insider holds 41,655 shares of the business.

Halftermeyer Daniel A sold 5,000 shares of AIN for $440,150 on Nov 22. The President, PMC now owns 46,655 shares after completing the transaction at $88.03 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Halftermeyer Daniel A, who serves as the President, PMC of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $87.09 each. As a result, the insider received 278,680 and left with 51,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albany’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIN has reached a high of $97.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIN traded about 103.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIN traded about 83.59k shares per day. A total of 31.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.82M. Shares short for AIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 615.79k with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 771.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

AIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for AIN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $246.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.38M to a low estimate of $241M. As of the current estimate, Albany International Corp.’s year-ago sales were $219.88M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.63M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.24M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.