There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

The closing price of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) was 3.05 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89132 shares were traded. CPSH reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CPS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPSH has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6069.

Shares Statistics:

CPSH traded an average of 48.33K shares per day over the past three months and 41.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 118.82k with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 165.26k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.