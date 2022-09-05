There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GATX Corporation (GATX)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) closed the day trading at 93.05 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $95.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150733 shares were traded. GATX reached its highest trading level at $96.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GATX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $12.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when KENNEY BRIAN A sold 19,263 shares for $116.57 per share. The transaction valued at 2,245,441 led to the insider holds 19,048 shares of the business.

KENNEY BRIAN A sold 27,978 shares of GATX for $3,270,653 on Apr 07. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 38,311 shares after completing the transaction at $116.90 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, KENNEY BRIAN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 21,520 shares for $116.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,512,924 and left with 66,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GATX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATX has reached a high of $127.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GATX traded about 156.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GATX traded about 105.76k shares per day. A total of 35.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.89M. Shares short for GATX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 15.60, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.06%.

Dividends & Splits

GATX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for GATX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $6.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $321.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $325.6M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, GATX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $313.5M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.67M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.