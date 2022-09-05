There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) closed the day trading at 82.48 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $84.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213355 shares were traded. ENSG reached its highest trading level at $84.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Snapper Suzanne D. sold 2,381 shares for $89.92 per share. The transaction valued at 214,088 led to the insider holds 210,754 shares of the business.

Shaw Daren sold 2,000 shares of ENSG for $173,840 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 38,125 shares after completing the transaction at $86.92 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Snapper Suzanne D., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 5,883 shares for $85.16 each. As a result, the insider received 500,990 and left with 208,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSG has reached a high of $94.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENSG traded about 195.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENSG traded about 192.82k shares per day. A total of 54.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.35, compared to 1.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Dividends & Splits

ENSG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.22, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for ENSG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1069:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $729.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.49M to a low estimate of $722.56M. As of the current estimate, The Ensign Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $638.54M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.5M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $758.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745.61M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.