There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The St. Joe Company (JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) closed the day trading at 37.13 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $37.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 251394 shares were traded. JOE reached its highest trading level at $38.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on September 22, 2008, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,200 shares for $41.32 per share. The transaction valued at 49,584 led to the insider holds 34,842 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,000 shares of JOE for $46,150 on May 12. The President – CEO now owns 33,642 shares after completing the transaction at $46.15 per share. On May 05, another insider, Gonzalez Jorge Luis, who serves as the President – CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $50.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,710 and bolstered with 32,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOE has reached a high of $62.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOE traded about 186.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOE traded about 170.5k shares per day. A total of 58.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.22M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.54, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

JOE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for JOE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.