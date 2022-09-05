There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD)

Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) closed the day trading at 75.10 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $76.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236854 shares were traded. ZD reached its highest trading level at $77.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAY SARAH ANN bought 1,162 shares for $86.49 per share. The transaction valued at 100,500 led to the insider holds 11,070 shares of the business.

Harris Teresa A bought 460 shares of ZD for $49,772 on Dec 03. The Director now owns 460 shares after completing the transaction at $108.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $135.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZD traded about 377.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZD traded about 242.27k shares per day. A total of 46.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.85M. Shares short for ZD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.76, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.62. EPS for the following year is $7.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $7.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $348.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.2M to a low estimate of $340.9M. As of the current estimate, Ziff Davis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.56M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.