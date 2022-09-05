This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)

As of close of business last night, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 171.10, down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $173.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108417 shares were traded. ABG reached its highest trading level at $179.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2021, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $250.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $201.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Milstein Jed sold 4,151 shares for $194.72 per share. The transaction valued at 808,266 led to the insider holds 11,342 shares of the business.

Maric Miran sold 233 shares of ABG for $43,755 on Mar 09. The SVP, Strategy & Innovation now owns 3,732 shares after completing the transaction at $187.79 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Hult David W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,152 shares for $194.00 each. As a result, the insider received 223,488 and left with 51,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Asbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABG has reached a high of $230.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABG traded 178.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 114.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.97M. Shares short for ABG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 10.81, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ABG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 29, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.04 and a low estimate of $7.86, while EPS last year was $7.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.6, with high estimates of $9.02 and low estimates of $7.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.43 and $32.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.25. EPS for the following year is $32.79, with 8 analysts recommending between $37 and $27.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $4.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.58B to a low estimate of $3.78B. As of the current estimate, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.58B, an estimated increase of 55.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07B, an increase of 82.30% over than the figure of $55.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.84B, up 64.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.71B and the low estimate is $15.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.