This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)

In the latest session, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) closed at 18.32 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138234 shares were traded. CMBM reached its highest trading level at $18.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cambium Networks Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 345.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Imhoff Scott sold 13,000 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 344,458 led to the insider holds 5,037 shares of the business.

Rau Sally sold 6,317 shares of CMBM for $173,655 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.49 per share. On Sep 10, another insider, Imhoff Scott, who serves as the Senior VP, Product Mgmt of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $35.69 each. As a result, the insider received 178,432 and left with 5,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cambium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMBM has reached a high of $38.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMBM has traded an average of 96.67K shares per day and 63.36k over the past ten days. A total of 26.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 447.21k with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 454.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.1M to a low estimate of $65.27M. As of the current estimate, Cambium Networks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.17M, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.85M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.2M and the low estimate is $326.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.