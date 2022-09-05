This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)

As of close of business last night, Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock clocked out at 22.00, up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $21.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 211823 shares were traded. DRQ reached its highest trading level at $22.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Bird Jeffrey J. sold 2,500 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 62,491 led to the insider holds 98,998 shares of the business.

Webster James C. sold 10,000 shares of DRQ for $251,442 on Jul 01. The VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 48,108 shares after completing the transaction at $25.14 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Webster James C., who serves as the VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $36.95 each. As a result, the insider received 184,725 and left with 58,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRQ has reached a high of $41.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRQ traded 252.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 170.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.65M. Shares short for DRQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $92.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96M to a low estimate of $89M. As of the current estimate, Dril-Quip Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.64M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.66M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.94M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $418.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456.4M and the low estimate is $398M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.