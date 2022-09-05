This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

In the latest session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) closed at 4.89 up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177897 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On September 17, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pangaea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANL has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8608.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PANL has traded an average of 296.79K shares per day and 191.94k over the past ten days. A total of 44.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.66M. Insiders hold about 22.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PANL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 385.13k with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 460.22k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PANL is 0.30, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $706.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.1M, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $778.63M and the low estimate is $382.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.