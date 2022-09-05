This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

In the latest session, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at 11.70 down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203643 shares were traded. QNST reached its highest trading level at $11.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QuinStreet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on February 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $27 previously.

On September 03, 2020, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Simons James R. bought 10,000 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 99,700 led to the insider holds 44,841 shares of the business.

Wong Gregory sold 9,101 shares of QNST for $100,293 on Feb 15. The CFO now owns 185,486 shares after completing the transaction at $11.02 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Valenti Douglas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 46,457 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 703,824 and left with 2,617,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $19.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QNST has traded an average of 300.49K shares per day and 245.9k over the past ten days. A total of 54.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 2.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $142.49M to a low estimate of $139.06M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.2M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $578.49M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.2M and the low estimate is $585.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.