This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)

As of close of business last night, Semrush Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.33, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113660 shares were traded. SEMR reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 06, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Fetisov Evgeny sold 40,000 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 482,200 led to the insider holds 142,421 shares of the business.

Shchegolev Oleg sold 19,756 shares of SEMR for $261,573 on Aug 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,606,814 shares after completing the transaction at $13.24 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Shchegolev Oleg, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,660 shares for $13.29 each. As a result, the insider received 128,427 and left with 1,626,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEMR has reached a high of $32.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEMR traded 191.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 167.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.46M. Insiders hold about 27.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SEMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 972.64k with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.75M and the low estimate is $307.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.