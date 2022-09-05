Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

The closing price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) was 12.02 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $12.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267723 shares were traded. ASPN reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 14, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on September 10, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Young Donald R bought 5,000 shares for $14.63 per share. The transaction valued at 73,150 led to the insider holds 599,146 shares of the business.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC bought 1,791,986 shares of ASPN for $49,999,993 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,791,986 shares after completing the transaction at $27.90 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gervis Robert M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 135,870 shares for $33.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,500,014 and bolstered with 352,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $65.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.52.

Shares Statistics:

ASPN traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 321.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.81M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.93 and $-2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.59 and $-1.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $36.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.38M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.95M, an increase of 71.40% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.62M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.1M and the low estimate is $223.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.