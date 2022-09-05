Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) closed the day trading at 30.38 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $30.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174327 shares were traded. B reached its highest trading level at $31.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of B, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2020, Alembic Global Advisors Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $57.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 15, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when MANGUM MYLLE H bought 60 shares for $35.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,151 led to the insider holds 22,671 shares of the business.

MANGUM MYLLE H sold 5,000 shares of B for $161,230 on May 10. The Director now owns 22,610 shares after completing the transaction at $32.25 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, MANGUM MYLLE H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50 shares for $42.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,143 and bolstered with 27,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barnes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, B has reached a high of $48.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, B traded about 180.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, B traded about 151.28k shares per day. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.06M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for B as of Jul 14, 2022 were 638.8k with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 653.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

B’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for B, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $329.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $332.04M to a low estimate of $327M. As of the current estimate, Barnes Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.16M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.55M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $351M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for B’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.