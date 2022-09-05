Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

The closing price of Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) was 26.69 for the day, up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 227200 shares were traded. COHU reached its highest trading level at $27.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COHU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $40 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when KAMPFER THOMAS D sold 6,000 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 186,000 led to the insider holds 56,099 shares of the business.

KAMPFER THOMAS D sold 10,000 shares of COHU for $301,100 on May 27. The VP Corp Dev, GC & Sec now owns 62,099 shares after completing the transaction at $30.11 per share. On May 25, another insider, Jones Jeffrey D, who serves as the Sr. VP Finance & CFO of the company, sold 12,322 shares for $27.51 each. As a result, the insider received 338,978 and left with 259,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cohu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHU has reached a high of $39.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.35.

Shares Statistics:

COHU traded an average of 321.13K shares per day over the past three months and 331.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COHU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for COHU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 08, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $199.67M. As of the current estimate, Cohu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.06M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.4M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $-4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $887.21M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $836.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930M and the low estimate is $670.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.